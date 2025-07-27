which video card for plex?

getting my new plex box up and running. will post full specs once complete in a week.



next up is video.

I had an Nvidia Quadro P1000 and it ran just fine. Multiple people connect and no issues at all.

I have added a P1000 to my current newer machine and it seems like it is ok and googling it says T1000 over P1000...



Preliminary tests on my new rig was that i had 2 remote users connected to live tv and first guy was at 12mb, 2nd guy connected at 19mb but then had to lower as he said it was queueing up... had to go to 8mb... on T1000.

From what i recall with the P1000, I had both of them streaming at 21mb without issues.



here are my choices:

Quadro P1000

Quadro T1000

RTX 470

RTX 1060

RTX 2070



We are talking 4 simultaneous streams max...

thoughts on best, makes sense, video card to run?