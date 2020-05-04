Which SSD to buy

I am in need of some storage to replace a Samsung 840 EVO 250GB SSD that (according to the tech who looked at it) is supposedly dead or dying.The store I go to has the following options available in my budget:Which of these is the best choice? Or is there something else I should consider (at a higher price)?Or if I decide to go lower on budget and get a smaller disk (since I dont necessarily need the full 240GB) which of these would be best?