Which SSD to buy

I am in need of some storage to replace a Samsung 840 EVO 250GB SSD that (according to the tech who looked at it) is supposedly dead or dying.
The store I go to has the following options available in my budget:
https://www.umart.com.au/WD-Green-240GB-3D-NAND-2-5--SSD_41234G.html
https://www.umart.com.au/Kingston-240GB-A400-SATA-3-2-5-7mm-Height_39819G.html
https://www.umart.com.au/Crucial-BX500-240GB-3D-NAND-SATA-2-5-inch-SSD_47004G.html
Which of these is the best choice? Or is there something else I should consider (at a higher price)?
Or if I decide to go lower on budget and get a smaller disk (since I dont necessarily need the full 240GB) which of these would be best?
https://www.umart.com.au/WD-Green-120GB-3D-NAND-2-5--SSD_41291G.html
https://www.umart.com.au/Crucial-BX500-120GB-3D-NAND-SATA-2-5-inch-SSD_47003G.html
https://www.umart.com.au/Silicon-Po...2-5--7mm--0-28---SP128GBSS3A55S25_43350G.html
https://www.umart.com.au/Kingston-AS400SSD-120G-2-5inch-7mm-SATA3-2CH-TLC_40830G.html
