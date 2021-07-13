Which SSD for NVR?

I know SSDs are a bad choice here but I need to save the few watts (this is 100% solar powered) and it must be silent. I need (4) 4TB SSDs, must be SATA, for a ~50 cam NVR setup, looks like i'm basically down to two choices:



Western Digital 4TB WD Blue 3D NAND, Amazon $372, 600TBW TLC



Or



SAMSUNG 870 QVO, Amazon $352, 1440TBW QLC



I can't easily estimate my writes and I know TLC is usually considered better than QLC, but the 870 is rated for about 2x the TBW? Any other choices?