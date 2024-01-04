Which SSD For laptop?

Stupid_Newbie
Hello,
Im looking to put a new SSD into my laptop. I have an Auros 5 KE. The processor is an i7-12700H which according to intel spec sheet has a Microprocessor PCIe 4.0, chipset/PHC PCIe Version 3.0. Device manager says my current 1TB is an Aorus AG470S1TB-SI B10. This is a pretty fast Gen4 SSD. Device manager also states my standard NVM Express controller PCI Bus 3
My question is, do I really need a G4 SSD, as a second drive in my laptop, if it seems its only G3 capable? Or am I wrong in my interpretation?
