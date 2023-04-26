Which shop can custom this cable?

Hello,



I need a sata power cable for a specific need. It's for a Bryston BDP-3 digital player. Essentially, I need this :



floppy power connector ---> 4 in. ---> floppy power connector ---> 8 inches ---> sata power connector



I need the sata data cable to be separated from the power one.



No need to be sleeved or anything. Which online shop you think can make this cable? See photos for reference.



Thanks in advance