Which Server OS Should I Use?

I am looking to build out a "basic" backup server on which I want to run UrBackup.



I have a copy of Windows Server 2012 as well as Windows Server 2016.



I will NOT be running any other application or other services on this server.



I would like some opinions on whether I should use Windows or Linux as the server platform of choice. I don't really want to mess around (too much) with the command prompt if I can do it with a GUI. I am more than comfortable working with the command line and enjoy it very much. For this scenario though, I would like to stick with some sort of GUI and basic functionality.



Any ideas? Let me know if you would like any more information about this project. Thank you all for your help in advance.