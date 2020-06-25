Which RAM kit would be preferred and why

It's been a long time since I've done a new build and I'm getting ready to replace most of the important guts of my PC. I'm going with an AMD 3700X, ASUS X570 TUG Gaming Plus (WiFi) AMD AM4 and a 1 TB Inland Premium M.2 SSD. I'm going to put 32GB RAM in it and I've narrowed it down to either a 3200 or 3600 CL16 G.Skill kit. I'm not sure which kit I should go with though. I don't plan on doing any OC's really and just plan to use the parts as is. I've heard these AMD CPU's really need 3600, but I've also heard the 3200 kits can be retimed on the MB. Can anyone help out with some suggestions between these?
I don't mind the price difference on these two b/c it's negligible, but here are the two I'm looking at: https://www.microcenter.com/product...el-desktop-memory-kit-f4-3200c16d-32g---black or https://www.microcenter.com/product...desktop-memory-kit-f4-3600c16d-32gvkc---black
