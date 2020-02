Which PC case for Threadripper 3970x + muliple GPU PC?

Any views on these or soemthign I am missing? I like clean design and not too much RGB bling bling.

Will be using AIO or air cooling. No custom loop.



Fractal Design 7 XL case

vs

Corsair Obsidian 750D Airflow

vs

Phanteks Enthoo Luxe

vs

Be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 rev.2

vs

Phanteks Enthoo 719



I would like to keep it under $250-$300.



Thank you.