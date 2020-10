My power supply recently gave up, i need to buy a new one. It had a 24pin connected to the motherboard as usual, but it had a 2x4 pin connected as well. (To the motherboard) I was checking out power supplies but i cannot find with that additional 2x4 pin cable. I am wondering if you could give me some ideas. And even which power supply should i get? My pc: Motherboard: ASRock A320M Pro 4 , Proc: Ryzen 5 , Graphics Card: Nvidia 1050 Ti