Which NVME configuration is optimal?

When I use VMD/Intel RST drivers, I get the following benchmark results:
When I use the Samsung drivers, I get the following resutls:
As you can see, with the Samsung driver, my sequential R/W is worse; however my random R/W is better.
Which configuration is optimal? As I understand it, better sequential R/W is good for large filesystem operations whereas good random R/W performance is better for smaller file ops.
Thanks.
