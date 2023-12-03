Which NVME configuration is optimal?

M

MazerRakham

n00b
Joined
Feb 22, 2012
Messages
20
When I use VMD/Intel RST drivers, I get the following benchmark results:

1 CrystalDiskMark_20231203105600.png


When I use the Samsung drivers, I get the following resutls:

1 CrystalDiskMark_20231203145014.png


As you can see, with the Samsung driver, my sequential R/W is worse; however my random R/W is better.

Which configuration is optimal? As I understand it, better sequential R/W is good for large filesystem operations whereas good random R/W performance is better for smaller file ops.

Thanks.
 
So, if you primarily do stuff that requires sequential reads/writes, stick with the Intel drivers, otherwise go for the Sammy drivers....

Or, don't worry about it unless one or the other becomes a substantial issue for you, as both sets of readings are fairly typical for most drives/systems :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top