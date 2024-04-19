Which NIC for security?

OpenSource Ghost
Feb 14, 2022
240
After looking at how an encapsulated Wake-On-LAN Magic Packet wrapped in TCP (to pass through any router) can arrive onto motherboard's built-in NIC and be processed by Intel MEI (Management Engine Interface) to exploit hardware driver header via IOCTL commands, I decided to buy a standalone 1Gbps or 2.5Gbps NIC.
I don't know which one to get. Security doesn't appear as a feature in any NIC description. I definitely want one that uses its own chipset, does not rely on Intel MEI, continues to receive driver updates, preferably has its own secure memory enclaves, can do some filtering on its own, doesn't support insecure features, such as Wake-On-LAN, Magic Packet, PXE Boot, monitoring/promiscuous mode or whatever else is frequently exploitable. Is there anything close to that out there?
