Which m.2 with which machine?

E

EricFX1984

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2010
Messages
1,136
Ok... so I have a few m.2 and a few machines. Trying to figure out WHERE I should put them

-Inland 2TB 3d NAND m.2 2280 PCIe NVMe 3.0x4

-ADATA XPG Gammix s70 Blade 1TB 4.0x4

-Silicon Power UD90 1tb gen 4.0x4

The first machine is:
Ryzen 5 7600x3d
Asus ROG Strix b650-a gaming WiFi
32GB DDR5 6000
rx 9060 XT 16GB
NOTE: this is my PC

2nd PC:
Ryzen 5 5500
(unknown motherboard)
2x16GB ddr4 3200
Intel Arc b580
NOTE: this is my son's future gaming PC

3rd PC:
Intel i5 10400
Asus Prime z490-a
2x16GB DDR4 3200
at least RTX 3060 12GB(maybe Arc b580 or a something else)
NOTE: This will be a budget gamer PC that my son and I sell
 
toast0 said:
This guy is pci-e 3.0 max. If 1TB is enough for everyone, I'd put the inland here. If one of the others needs 2Tb though, then that might be more important.
Click to expand...
My son says that he would really like to have the 2 terabyte drive... But I also feel like if I pair that with the machine that I'm selling I'm likely to get better profit
 
