Which m.2 with which machine?

Ok... so I have a few m.2 and a few machines. Trying to figure out WHERE I should put them
-Inland 2TB 3d NAND m.2 2280 PCIe NVMe 3.0x4
-ADATA XPG Gammix s70 Blade 1TB 4.0x4
-Silicon Power UD90 1tb gen 4.0x4
The first machine is:
Ryzen 5 7600x3d
Asus ROG Strix b650-a gaming WiFi
32GB DDR5 6000
rx 9060 XT 16GB
NOTE: this is my PC
2nd PC:
Ryzen 5 5500
(unknown motherboard)
2x16GB ddr4 3200
Intel Arc b580
NOTE: this is my son's future gaming PC
3rd PC:
Intel i5 10400
Asus Prime z490-a
2x16GB DDR4 3200
at least RTX 3060 12GB(maybe Arc b580 or a something else)
NOTE: This will be a budget gamer PC that my son and I sell
