Which laptop for VR?

I know there's a million different comparisons and what not online, but the prices and specs change constantly and I really don't want to spend $1500 and regret it later on.



I have the Oculus Quest, I'm looking to get into PC VR, but I do not have the space for a desktop PC. $1500 absolute max. I'm not too worried about battery life, weight, or size, mostly just the performance & price.



I was looking at the ASUS ROG GU502GV with the i7, rtx 2060 & 1tb ssd which is $1500 at best buy and available right now. I was also looking at the Acer Predator Helios 300 with the i7, GTX 1660 ti & 512gb ssd on Amazon for $1169.



These are only a couple that caught my eye, if you have any other recommendations for a better or better for the price, please let me know. I don't mind a short wait, but I don't want to wait a month for it to come since so much isn't in stock right now.



Any help would be appreciated, just banging my head on the table trying to make a final decision.