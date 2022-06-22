Which is the GA107 GPU RTX 3050?

W

wandplus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2020
Messages
258
I mean the one that was supposed to use a bit less electricity.

And does anyone know why there's such a huge gap in prices between the 1650 and 3050? I mean in Canada it doesn't look like they want to lower the price too much on the 3050. Availability better, prices only slightly better lately.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
40,367
wandplus said:
I mean the one that was supposed to use a bit less electricity.

And does anyone know why there's such a huge gap in prices between the 1650 and 3050? I mean in Canada it doesn't look like they want to lower the price too much on the 3050. Availability better, prices only slightly better lately.
Click to expand...
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/nvidia-ga107.g988
3050, 3050ti mobile and 2050 mobile
its 'cause we're in canuckistan...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top