Which fan/pump motherboard header should I use?



Turbosound

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2011
Messages
178
Hello,

I have a Phankets Enthoo Pro Tempered Glass desktop. Which fan/pump motherboard header should I use for the 2 front fans? I can run the 2 front fans to the included Phanteks PWM hub and then to the motherboard, or just run the 2 front fans directly to the motherboard. I want to keep the 2 front fans together. Meaning, I don't want individual control of the 2 front fans. My ASUS motherboard has the following fan/pump headers. Thanks!

4-pin CPU_FAN (NZXT AIO cooler)
4-pin CPU_OPT
4-pin HS_FAN (motherboard itself is connected here)
4-pin H_AMP_FAN
4-pin W_PUMP+1
4-pin W_PUMP+2
4-pin CHA_FAN1 (rear fan)
4-pin CHA_FAN2
4-pin CHA_FAN3
 
If you want to control it with the buttons on your case (if it has a fan controller on it) then to HS FAN (the one connected to the cases fan hub) or if you don't have a fan controller on the case it would be through the BIOS HS FAN control.

If you want to simplify (or complicate it depend on how you look at it) it you can get a fan splitter and connect both of the front fans to the splitter, then connect the splitter to any fan or fan/pump header then control it in BIOS both with the same header for identical speed/voltage rpm.

I have 22 fans hooked up in my case so you can do it in a few different ways lol.
 
philb2 said:
22!!! Wowzers. How do you control all of them? Which case?
Click to expand...
CoolerMaster HAF 700. Quadruple rads all push pull. Case has a built in Fan/RGB controller. Used triple splitters on each of the controllers Fan/RGB headers to triple the connections. Nothing short of a small miracle I got all the fans working with PWM and synced RGB. Also I'll never show you the back of the case because it is quite literally impossible to cable manage. Although, the front looks fawking sweet especially the rad layout with dual 360 roof rads, a rear 240 rad and a side 120 rad. I love this case.

With a mega build like this a small issue becomes a big inconvenience. One bearing is making a bit of noise at a certain rpm. It's on list of things to do. I need to find the exact fan making the noise and replace it. If it's one of the push pull fans on top it will be a nightmare. If it's on the bottom it's easy. Anyway yeah, I have a lot of fans but I love doing this crap lol.
 
I don't understand. Is there any benefit to run the (2) fans to a PWM hub? Would it make more sense to just run the (2) fans directly to the motherboard?

I think the PWM hub is designed to connect to the CPU_FAN header due to the voltage. However, my AIO cooler connects to my CPU_FAN header.
 
If you really want to control your fans, set up fan curves (smooth fan ramp function and not that yo-yo function) using, say ambient temperature or water temperature (water cooling) or whatever parameter you can think of, then you should consider the Aquacomputer Octo or Quadro fan controllers. Although they are called fan controllers they do way more than control fans. These are the most versatile controllers out there and gives you basically limitless ways to control your fans, rgb, computer emergency shut off water, pump controls and other stuff. One of these controllers would really be good for that poster ^^^ with 22 fans.

https://shop.aquacomputer.de/product_info.php?products_id=3832
https://shop.aquacomputer.de/product_info.php?products_id=3773
 
Last edited:
Call me old school, I use one of these, removed the power pin from the cable going to the motherboard just in case.

Allows PWM to 7 fans as long as your motherboard can drive that many with it's fan controller, and power comes from the PSU so you don't have to worry about melting your motherboard header if you have a bunch of power hungry fans.

That said, I've only ever connected 3-4 to one before, ymmv.
 
