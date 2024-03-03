Turbosound
Hello,
I have a Phankets Enthoo Pro Tempered Glass desktop. Which fan/pump motherboard header should I use for the 2 front fans? I can run the 2 front fans to the included Phanteks PWM hub and then to the motherboard, or just run the 2 front fans directly to the motherboard. I want to keep the 2 front fans together. Meaning, I don't want individual control of the 2 front fans. My ASUS motherboard has the following fan/pump headers. Thanks!
4-pin CPU_FAN (NZXT AIO cooler)
4-pin CPU_OPT
4-pin HS_FAN (motherboard itself is connected here)
4-pin H_AMP_FAN
4-pin W_PUMP+1
4-pin W_PUMP+2
4-pin CHA_FAN1 (rear fan)
4-pin CHA_FAN2
4-pin CHA_FAN3
