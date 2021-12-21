Which exchange to use?

Crypto noob here. I signed up for a coinbase acct just because they were the most popular. Bought some Matic thinking i could use it to send money to other people or use it for gas fees on the Polygon network. Nope. It would have to go through the ETH mainnet and incur the ridiculous gas fees. So i'm looking for someone that directly supports the L2 polygon network where I could buy something in fiat. I'd prefer not to tie it to my bank acct, so an alternate funding source would be nice. Binance maybe? So many exchanges it's hard to know which ones to trust.