Which custom card?

Based on the last couple of generations, which custom cards should I keep an eye on?



The store I usually buy cards from has so far only 3080/3090 Asus TUF.

3080 TUF looks interesting as it's not a massive 3 slot like Strix. But I heard only good things about Strix.



Previously, I owned two MSI Gaming X 1080Ti's. I liked those cards. But, but quiet most of the time. However I read that 1080Ti Gaming X had a terrible cooler, so I'm not sure what to think.

I'm probably not interested in hybrids as I play to upgrade to 3080Ti and I'm not looking to water cool the GPU.