Which controller do you prefer for PC gaming, PS4 or Xbox One?

I used to game using Xbox 360 controllers for PC games. The ergonomics are good and just about all games were configured to work properly with correct onscreen prompts.



Recently I had a wired 360 pad go bad. And then with the 2004 Windows 10 update generic wireless receivers no longer work (the driver can be modified to work however, topic for a separate thread).



Thoughts on PS4 controller: like the dpad, better than 360 for sure. Gyroscope is nice for racing. But games tend to be more compatible with Xbox One or 360 pads. Xbox controllers "feel" better for some reason, but it may be a matter of habit/practice. I currently own a PS4 controller but did not try it on PC until a few days ago.



Anyway, just wondered what the forum members here think of one controller vs the other for PC games. I have not actually laid hands on an Xbox One controller yet. Impression is that it is similar to the 360 device with a better dpad.