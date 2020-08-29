Which controller do you prefer for PC gaming, PS4 or Xbox One?

  • PS4 controller

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Xbox One controller

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • Neither of these 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
B

biggles






I used to game using Xbox 360 controllers for PC games. The ergonomics are good and just about all games were configured to work properly with correct onscreen prompts.

Recently I had a wired 360 pad go bad. And then with the 2004 Windows 10 update generic wireless receivers no longer work (the driver can be modified to work however, topic for a separate thread).

Thoughts on PS4 controller: like the dpad, better than 360 for sure. Gyroscope is nice for racing. But games tend to be more compatible with Xbox One or 360 pads. Xbox controllers "feel" better for some reason, but it may be a matter of habit/practice. I currently own a PS4 controller but did not try it on PC until a few days ago.

Anyway, just wondered what the forum members here think of one controller vs the other for PC games. I have not actually laid hands on an Xbox One controller yet. Impression is that it is similar to the 360 device with a better dpad.
 
B

blackmomba






+1 for Xbox. I use a 360 version for PC gaming with the generic wireless dongle and works well

I only had a PS4 for awhile and couldn't deal with the controllers. I stopped console gaming all together for like 3 years until I got an Xbox again
 
SeymourGore








Between Xbox One and PS4 controllers - Xbox One. It feels similar to the 360 but that d-pad is alot better (less 'squishy'). Just make sure its the latest revision of the controller, they added a nice texture grip to the back, and the shoulder buttons feel better.

PS4 controller is fine, feels a bit 'cheaper' imo but I do like the rechargeable battery (even if their life isn't the greatest).
 
