Which controller are you using for PC? (xbox?)

Which controller are you using for PC? I noticed a little rattle in mine when the happtic feedback vibrations activate. It is a bit distracting when I'm playing with the 5.1 sound system.

I am looking to maybe upgrade it. It is the traditional xbox 360 controller.

Which controller are you guys using?

And why?

Any difference between all the xbox controllers? ( i don't like wireless I'm ok with the cords)\
 
