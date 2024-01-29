Which controller are you using for PC? (xbox?)

xDiVolatilX
Which controller are you using for PC? I noticed a little rattle in mine when the happtic feedback vibrations activate. It is a bit distracting when I'm playing with the 5.1 sound system.
I am looking to maybe upgrade it. It is the traditional xbox 360 controller.
Which controller are you guys using?
And why?
Any difference between all the xbox controllers? ( i don't like wireless I'm ok with the cords)\
