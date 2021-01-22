Which card to choose

Hi
Total newbie
We are faced with having to choose between these 2 cards:
ASUS ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING GDDR6
or
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16GB -NDA 25/11
- Asrock is approx. 70-80% more expensive. Is it worth the money ??
- Is it better to buy it a little cheaper and then upgrade in a few years ??
- Will the ASRock have a significantly longer shelf life in relation to which games can be played
It's probably mostly about value for money.
144 mhz screen
cpu AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. I think
Right now kid is playing
Sea of thieves
Satisfactory
Red dead redemption
Thanks in advance
Morten
