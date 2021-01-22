Which card to choose

Hi

Total newbie

We are faced with having to choose between these 2 cards:

ASUS ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING GDDR6

or

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16GB -NDA 25/11



- Asrock is approx. 70-80% more expensive. Is it worth the money ??



- Is it better to buy it a little cheaper and then upgrade in a few years ??



- Will the ASRock have a significantly longer shelf life in relation to which games can be played



It's probably mostly about value for money.



144 mhz screen

cpu AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. I think



Right now kid is playing

Sea of thieves

Satisfactory

Red dead redemption



Thanks in advance

Morten