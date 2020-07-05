Which budget B450M board?

Personally, I am leaning towards the Asrock as it features two system fan headers, one PWM, the other a 3 pin.The MSI just has one PWM fan header. Yes, I could get a PWM splitter but why do that if the Asrock has 2 headers anyway, is going in a MATX case so PWM is not that important anyway as I expect the fan will always be on anyway.Does it matter if the board utilises 4pin ATX12v or 8pin EPS12v If no overclocking is taking place? The Asrock has 4 pin the MSI has 8 pin.Am I missing something which helps make one better than the other?This is not for gaming, well, maybe some light gaming with emulation using the Vega iGPU on the 3200G.At this price point, not much differences is there other than what I have mentioned?Any thoughts please?Thanks.