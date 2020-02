Product Insight Product |

LSLA20-12 Lucas SLA Battery 12V 20Ah Lucas Sealed Lead Acid Batteries. The highest quality VRLA batteries on the market. High quality VRLA design with excellent AGM battery, build quality and supreme battery performance.

Can anyone recommend which UPS would be best for the APC Smart-UPS 1500 as per below, the Panasonic model is prices $10.00 more than the Lucas model: