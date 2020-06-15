Which B550 board?

Last time I built a system was with a Celeron 300a Need a new system (to replace the wife's Lenovo) for iRacing. Things are a lot different - even Power Supply choices are insane.
I'm looking at these 2 boards:
https://www.newegg.com/msi-mag-b550-tomahawk/p/N82E16813144326?Item=N82E16813144326
and
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-b550-aorus-elite/p/N82E16813145214?Item=N82E16813145214
Probably pair with 3300x. Very open to alternative suggestions.
Thanks!
