Which ASUS Z690 board to OC 13700K/KF with ease?

My ASUS Hero X WiFi easily overclocks 8700K to 5.0Ghz. I plan to upgrade to 13700K/KF (and overclock it of course) and ASUS Z690 chipset, but don't know which exact model to get. The more expensive high end ASUS motherboard provide better OC, but there is a point of diminishing returns where extra OC features on high end ASUS motherboard (MAXIMUM, etc) make little difference. I just want a motherboard on the same level of OC strength capabilities as my Hero X. I don't care for WiFi or audio or extra features like that. I just need a Gigabit (Intel preferable) built-in NIC.