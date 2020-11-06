Which Asus Router

If you had to choose between the Asus RT-AX86U aX5700 and the RT-AX92U AX6100 which one would you choose and why? What advantages/disadvantages do each have over the other?
I'm currently using a D-Link DIR-655 that I've had for ages. It's starting to show it's age requiring restarts occasionally when streaming (wired Roku) and occasionally lag issues. House is a simple layout and I'm not worried about coverage, just quality and throughput. Have a couple rokus(one wired, one wireless) , couple xboxes (wireless), a main PC that I flight sim on (wired), a couple laptops(wireless), a couple tablets (wireless), a Onkyo receiver(wireless), BluRay (wireless) and a couple phones.
