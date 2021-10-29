Which Alder Lake for primarily gaming?

Which Alder lake CPU should I go for if I'm primarily gaming.



I have a 4k 120hz monitor and I'd be coming from the 7820x @ 4.7ghz in my signature.



It's been 4 years since I upgraded my CPU so I'm finally ready for something that has a good IPC increase.



I can afford the 12900k with no issues but wondering if 16 cores is needed or settle for a 12700k.



Thanks