Which Alder Lake for primarily gaming?

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,585
Which Alder lake CPU should I go for if I'm primarily gaming.

I have a 4k 120hz monitor and I'd be coming from the 7820x @ 4.7ghz in my signature.

It's been 4 years since I upgraded my CPU so I'm finally ready for something that has a good IPC increase.

I can afford the 12900k with no issues but wondering if 16 cores is needed or settle for a 12700k.

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top