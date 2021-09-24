Which 18TB hardrive should I get?

I want to upgrade my SnapRAID server parity drives to 18TB and use the 6TB drives that I have now as a striped or JBOD logical 18TB drive for my SnapRAID server. So I'll have 3-4 18TB parity drives for 3-4 18TB Data drives. I am leaning towards just striping them but debating on if the added performance/risk is worth it.Should I buy all the same drives or should I buy half and half? I need at least 3 but would like 4 but I don't know If I can afford 4 drives atm. I am looking at the SATA ones for ~$400 because the SAS 12Gbps drives have too much of a premium to be worth it. I would prefer the mach.2 drives but those aren't really available and sadly they are SMR and only 14TB. Maybe some day better version will exist.Is there a difference in the longevity of these drives? Is there a different drive I should be looking into? The Seagate Exos are only rated for 550TB per year....is that right? Does that mean I can only fill/rewrite the drives 30 times a year? That seems really low to me and worries me with rebuilds of my parities/scrubbing/syncing regularly. Is that 550TB of writes or 550TB of writes and reads?Any advice and thoughts are greatly appreciated! Thanks!