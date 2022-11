16TB Seagate EXOS ST16000NM001G

16TB WD Ultrastar DC HC550 WUH721816ALE6L4

I ordered a QNAP TS-873A and I'm looking to pick up 8x drives. These two are around 1000RMB (142 USD). I was planning on 18TB but they are 1300 each. This is primarily a plex server, so it will be 99% video content.Which of these two drives is better for my NAS?