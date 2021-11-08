Where to find which version of Windows i had 23 march 2021.

M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,219
Hi my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD


Hi. My question. I have Windows 10 up to date. Today is 8.11.2021.
Where i can find which version of Windows 10 i had 23.03.2021? What version i had 23 march 2021. Thx. Is this possible? I dont format disk also.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top