Where to find which version of Windows i had 23 march 2021.

Hi my pc:

108500K stock 4800mhz



2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP



Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium



Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC



Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming



1 TB SSD





Hi. My question. I have Windows 10 up to date. Today is 8.11.2021.

Where i can find which version of Windows 10 i had 23.03.2021? What version i had 23 march 2021. Thx. Is this possible? I dont format disk also.