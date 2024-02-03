Where to find good deals on used workstations (last gen Xeon, etc.)

Looking to grab a used dual processor workstation of some kind to use for programming with multiple simultaneous VMs. Something with (2) 8 core Xeon silver or Xeon golds. Overall processing power isn't as important as having around 16 physical cores to run 4 or more VMs at once, and at least 64GB of Ram. I could probably get away with a single 12 core cpu if there was a huge price difference.
Any suggestions on where to get this used/refurb for a great price?
