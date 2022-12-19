Where to buy Windows 11 RETAIL keys for cheap? Are you using retail or OEM key?

I looked at around for a while and couldn't find any retail keys for win 11 so I bought one for 25 bucks. I have a feeling when I swap hardware it's going to act up causing me to need to call Microsoft and haggle them to accept the key even though it may be "tied" to the hardware it was first installed on.



What key are you guys using?



Is it OEM or retail? How much did you pay for it? Where did you buy it?



Do you know where they sell retail keys for cheap?



Is there still a OEM or retail option like before?



The whole point of a retail key is you can install unlimited times with no issue. The OEM key gets tied to the same hardware and no swapping is allowed.



Any info guys?