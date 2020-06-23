Where should I post?

Hi,
I am an engineer. I created a anti fall sleeve. I was tired of seeing friends and relatives with damaged laptop components because they just move it around like it's a bin bag. I am not a communication guy, I've only lurked until today, and I am just trying to share the project with people like me. Is there somewhere I could post the kickstarter link while being compliant with the forum rules?
