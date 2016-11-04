Where do you mount GPU Radiators?

The idiocy suggesting front mount is discarding the fact that this will make your gpu hotter, as it then has to contend with the case heat not being expelled as fast as it can generate new heat into the system. (That is, unless you have a great rear exhaust setup, but then you'd certainly have a spot for the rear mount, wouldn't you?) This goes against the main benefits of any wc loop, in that it's supposed to isolate your cooling needs to the system's hottest areas and leave the rest of your components unaffected (i.e. motherboard, HDDs, RAM, etc.).



In the scenario you can't rear or top mount, upgrade to a better air cooling solution such as the Arctic Cooling series which are quiet at load. Or upgrade your case, as that will help tremendously for any future upgrades.