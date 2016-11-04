Where do you mount GPU Radiators?

I have an all in one cooler for my CPU and am going to get an EVGA hybrid and return my EVGA ftw 1080 because of all these thermal mod issues.
I am currently using a top mounted radiator for my CPU and was wondering where I should put the radiator for the GPU. I have seen online that there is some debate on whether front mounted is bad for overall temperatures of your case.
