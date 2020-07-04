Where do you guys keep up on new tech?

Hey everyone.



I'm looking into buying a couple of new PC's for me and the wife. And instead of just outright asking for builds in here, I wanted to do some research myself first, maybe even put together a couple of builds before asking for advice and input.



So my question is where do you guys read up on different components? Reviews? Tests? Comparisons? (Other then this forum of course)



I've used Passmark in the past, is that, if it ever was, still a good source?



Thanks in advance!