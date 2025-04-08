Where are motherboards made?

With all the tariff increases, how will motherboard prices in the US be affected? If you believe CNN Business, the president will impose tariffs of 104% (or) on imports from China. Are we going to seen the average motherboard priced at say $800? And premium design board well over $1K?
And maybe $2000 for a 1600W PSU
https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/08/business/trump-china-tariff/index.html
