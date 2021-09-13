When will Watercooling come to Laptops and is it possible?

L

LaCuNa

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 3, 2014
Messages
116
The new 3080 mobile gpu sucks compared to the desktop 3080 version. It’s because of the low TDP on the mobile version that crippled its performance.

Anyways, the only way I see anything close to getting that desktop performance shoved into next generation laptops is if they incorporate water cooling, and up the TDP on the mobile 3080 chips.

What do you guys think?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
31,447
LaCuNa said:
The new 3080 mobile gpu sucks compared to the desktop 3080 version. It’s because of the low TDP on the mobile version that crippled its performance.

Anyways, the only way I see anything close to getting that desktop performance shoved into next generation laptops is if they incorporate water cooling, and up the TDP on the mobile 3080 chips.

What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
asus, i think, has done it before with a hybrid docking station thing. space isnt there in most models.

 
L

LaCuNa

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 3, 2014
Messages
116
pendragon1 said:
asus, i think, has done it before with a hybrid docking station thing. space isnt there in most models.

Click to expand...
Wow, got any links to that Asus laptop? Didn’t know they SLI’d 1080s on laptops.

I know space should be a concern, but I don’t think it has to be.

P.S found the Asus laptop on Amazon, thanks.
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
227
I think they could implement watercooling with thinner blocks a bite size reservoir & ultra thin radiator although air flow is tricky plus the thickness of the laptop would be huge. Speaking of huge I don't see why they don't have much thicker air cooler versions with huge copper heatsinks with an extremely vented bottom & sides with slim 200mm fans pushing cold air up & out the sides. It would be an engineering challenge but can't be that hard? Of course it would be at least twice as thick maybe thrice as thick but it would perform great. Another challenge would be because of the thickness your where you lay your forearms in conjunction to where your fingers lay on the keyboard would be way higher and off although could be remedied by a creating a platform for your hands or wireless/detachable keyboard although defeating the purpose of the laptop but making it a portable kit haha basically It's a big challenge lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top