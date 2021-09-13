When will Watercooling come to Laptops and is it possible?

I think they could implement watercooling with thinner blocks a bite size reservoir & ultra thin radiator although air flow is tricky plus the thickness of the laptop would be huge. Speaking of huge I don't see why they don't have much thicker air cooler versions with huge copper heatsinks with an extremely vented bottom & sides with slim 200mm fans pushing cold air up & out the sides. It would be an engineering challenge but can't be that hard? Of course it would be at least twice as thick maybe thrice as thick but it would perform great. Another challenge would be because of the thickness your where you lay your forearms in conjunction to where your fingers lay on the keyboard would be way higher and off although could be remedied by a creating a platform for your hands or wireless/detachable keyboard although defeating the purpose of the laptop but making it a portable kit haha basically It's a big challenge lol