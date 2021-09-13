When will Watercooling come to Laptops and is it possible?

The new 3080 mobile gpu sucks compared to the desktop 3080 version. It’s because of the low TDP on the mobile version that crippled its performance.
Anyways, the only way I see anything close to getting that desktop performance shoved into next generation laptops is if they incorporate water cooling, and up the TDP on the mobile 3080 chips.
What do you guys think?
