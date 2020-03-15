When will operating systems catch up and make NVME read/write speeds more efficient?

chimera991
I noticed in gaming comparisons when it comes to load times that an NVME setup which is nearly 3x faster, is only 1-2 seconds quicker in load times compared to the SATAIII load times.
When do you guys think the OS will catch up to the 2000+ read/1000+ write. Or what ever is holding it back from loading much faster.
Sorry slow sunday, spent all day inside... LOL
Sorry slow sunday, spent all day inside... LOL