When will operating systems catch up and make NVME read/write speeds more efficient?

C

chimera991

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2010
Messages
1,104
I noticed in gaming comparisons when it comes to load times that an NVME setup which is nearly 3x faster, is only 1-2 seconds quicker in load times compared to the SATAIII load times.

When do you guys think the OS will catch up to the 2000+ read/1000+ write. Or what ever is holding it back from loading much faster.

Sorry slow sunday, spent all day inside... LOL
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,237
It's probably not the OS, they just need to make games a lot bigger so there is a lot more data to load, then you will see the benefit.

I am not talking about install size, I am talking about how much of the game is loaded at once.
 
T

travm

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
450
I'm only guessing, but like in gaming at 1440p where the cpu doesnt contribute much to performance, i think we're at the point where processors are actually processing the data, loading things into ram, and your dealing with latencies between operations, and not really in a situation where its just pushing data in large blocks from point a to point b.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top