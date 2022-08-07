When do you think Steam Deck 2 will be released?

Well all I can say is that even if you want a SD1 now and ordered it you probably aren't going to see it till mid 2023 unless you buy one from a scalper. I ordered in Dec 2021 and maybe I'll get it before Christmas this year. IMHO don't expect a SD2 announcement from Valve till you can order a SD1 from them with it shipping within 24-48 hours. It just won't be in Valve's best interest money wise to spend more money on building a newer SD when the first one still has a nearly 1 year wait before you can get one from order to shipped.