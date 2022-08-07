When do you think Steam Deck 2 will be released?

I realllly want a steam deck, but I always try to avoid the first iteration of any new tech product, but if steam deck 2 is two years away from now then I don't think I can wait that long.
When do you guys think the SD2 will be announced/released?
I know there is zero evidence of anything, it could be six months, it could be three years...
 
Well all I can say is that even if you want a SD1 now and ordered it you probably aren't going to see it till mid 2023 unless you buy one from a scalper. I ordered in Dec 2021 and maybe I'll get it before Christmas this year. IMHO don't expect a SD2 announcement from Valve till you can order a SD1 from them with it shipping within 24-48 hours. It just won't be in Valve's best interest money wise to spend more money on building a newer SD when the first one still has a nearly 1 year wait before you can get one from order to shipped.
 
Well all I can say is that even if you want a SD1 now and ordered it you probably aren't going to see it till mid 2023 unless you buy one from a scalper. I ordered in Dec 2021 and maybe I'll get it before Christmas this year. IMHO don't expect a SD2 announcement from Valve till you can order a SD1 from them with it shipping within 24-48 hours. It just won't be in Valve's best interest money wise to spend more money on building a newer SD when the first one still has a nearly 1 year wait before you can get one from order to shipped.
Valve said that all current orders should be shipped before the end of the year.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675200/view/3413183219974913051

As for a (major) hardware refresh? Not a clue, and I don't think anyone else does either. They've been doing small hardware refreshes consistently though.
 
I'm hoping it's pretty quick, the other handheld manufacturers pump out multiple refreshes regularly as new chipsets become available, so I'm hoping Valve follows suit.

With that said, I'm not sure if they want their hardware to get too far ahead of their software - one of the biggest positives is how Valve closely integrates Steam OS with the platform.
 
I'm hoping it's pretty quick, the other handheld manufacturers pump out multiple refreshes regularly as new chipsets become available, so I'm hoping Valve follows suit.

With that said, I'm not sure if they want their hardware to get too far ahead of their software - one of the biggest positives is how Valve closely integrates Steam OS with the platform.
valve has a long history of sitting on hardware for years - I think the Steam OS optimizations for 6800 xt outside consoles tells us just how many years its gong to be before deck 2 arrive
 
