When do you think Steam Deck 2 will be released?

I realllly want a steam deck, but I always try to avoid the first iteration of any new tech product, but if steam deck 2 is two years away from now then I don't think I can wait that long.
When do you guys think the SD2 will be announced/released?
I know there is zero evidence of anything, it could be six months, it could be three years...
