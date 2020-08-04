When do you need a dedicated DAC?

I have two dedicated gaming PC's in the house, they are used strictly for gaming - no music, no movies, etc.

At what point would a dedicated external DAC make a noticeable difference?

Below are the MB specs listed on their websites, along with the headphones I'm using with them.

Would either system benefit from an external DAC, or would the difference for gaming be negligible?



Rig 1 MB specs (Using Sennheiser HD558):

- Creative® Sound Core 3D chip

- 2 x JRC NJM2114 and 1 x TI Burr Brown® OPA2134 operational amplifiers

- Support for Sound Blaster ZxRi

- High Definition Audio

- 2/5.1-channel

- Support for S/PDIF Out



Rig 2 MB specs (Using Sennheiser PC37X):

- 7.1 CH HD Audio with Content Protection (Realtek ALC1200 Audio Codec)

- Premium Blu-ray Audio support

- Supports Surge Protection

- ELNA Audio Caps

- PCB Isolate Shielding

- Individual PCB Layers for R/L Audio Channel