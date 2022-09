A long time ago you had a bus which connected the CPU to the northbridge, and another bus which connected to the southbridge. Back then, those buses (and the chipsets) were the primary bottleneck (assuming you didn't have a shit GPU or on-board graphics).



Eventually the legacy buses were phased out, but you still have PCIe buses between the CPU and the PCIe slots, and between the CPU and board components (which may also control some of the slots).



The primary differences between now and then are topology and bus technology. Now (more) devices have more direct access to the CPU and memory, but there is still some segmentation.