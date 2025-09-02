WhatsApp fixes vulnerability used in zero-click attacks

erek
“The infection chain described in the security advisories from Apple and WhatsApp relies on two components: an Apple vulnerability (CVE-2025-43300) in the Image I/O framework and a WhatsApp vulnerability (CVE-2025-55177) that allowed the hijacking of devices by synchronizing messages.
Attackers exploited the Apple ImageIO bug via malicious image files, which is dangerous because this core library is used by multiple apps (not just WhatsApp) for opening and previewing pictures. In affected WhatsApp versions for iOS and Mac, the sync message bug could trigger arbitrary URL processing, creating a powerful combo for chaining exploits and compromising devices without any user action.
While Android users were mentioned among potential targets in advanced spyware campaigns reported by Amnesty, the most severe zero-click risk described applies only to Apple devices. For Android, the WhatsApp vulnerability may have exposed users to attacks, but not via the same chained infection vectors. As always, updating WhatsApp and enabling advanced security features (like Google Advanced Protection on Android) is highly recommended. So is using security protection on your devices.
If you’ve received one of the notifications from WhatsApp, we’d advise you to follow the instructions.”
Source: https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/n...ixes-vulnerability-used-in-zero-click-attacks
