What's your VDI solution at work?

Easius, you need to get your latency down. If your users are seeing issues with use because of delay let your cloud providers know and see if they can start geo fencing your VDI's to improve latency. Users IP shows they are in Ohio, they get something in that region not South west Texas. And so on. Could solve your use latency issue or at least make it 'good enough' they don't have a problem with it.



If you don't do that yea it is cheaper over all but you can have some pretty high latency.



Also your users have to have a decent pipe as well. Have your network team check routes. (If you haven't.) There may be a more optimal route in your company to route to the cloud provider in question.



You could even do the geo fencing based on who the user is and where they will be logging into. And STILL keep the 'random vdi host' thing going.