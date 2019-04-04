What's your VDI solution at work?

We currently have an on-prem VMWare infrastructure. tons of expensive cisco blades, and storage. Tons of over-provisioned resources on win10 VMs.
Maybe 500 windows 10 VDIs, and citrix loaded on them for remote delivery. The users hit storefront, and launch their desktop.
I have a project of going with "VDI-in-the-cloud"
I'm curious what other people are using? What's your delivery to the end user like?
Horizion, aws workspaces, citrix on citrix cloud, tell your devs to just use hyperv locally?
What was some of your trouble migrating to that solution?
