What's your opinion on Titanium frame in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max

With rumors that iPhone 15 Pro Max will replace the stainless steel frame with a titanium frame.



The only Titanium apple product that I have is Apple Watch Ultra. Despite the fact that it's its the most premium apple watch. When I compare this Ultra model with Apple watch stainless steel golden, it looks dull, it lacks the premium look, feel and stylish that we see in golden stainless steel variant.



So in nutshell if you are wearing a golden stainless steel apple watch in some function, party it will come to everyone's attention. However if you wear an Ultra Model, despite having titanium finish it will look like an ordinary apple watch to most of the non tech people.



I love the shiny stainless steel frame in current iPhone Pro max series, but if apple replaces it with Titanium frame, will it look dull like Apple Watch Ultra series? What's your opinion on Titanium frame? Unless apple launches an ultra model for iPhone series, we don't have a choice to select Stainless steel or Titanium.