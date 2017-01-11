What's wrong with text-scaling?

This makes literally no sense, at least to me. Higher PPI makes your screen look better, period. Even when you pass the point where you can't distinguish a pixel. Think of it like this... when it comes to frame rate, you'll be able to distiguish individual frames up to a degree. Think of a powerpoint presentation for this. At a certain point, you can no longer distinguish between each frame, and it instead looks like motion. No one can see each individual frame at 60Hz. Yet still, 120Hz clearly looks better than 60. Similarly, higher PPI WILL look better. Thus,games will look better. Thus, for a gaming central forum, there's no con to gaming on higher PPI.



The only con that I can find is text work, which will be too small at native scaling. Hence why I made this thread: to ask what's the problem with using text scaling. I did get some of that, but not a lot. lol



All y'all have really done is try to calculate the best PPI. But all your estimations have been above the point where you can still read without scaling (110). So my point still remains: even if we were to use any of those resolutions, we'd need scaling. So why do people avoid it at all costs?