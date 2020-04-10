What's the realistic lifespan of bookshelf active speaker?

1 of the member here, recommend me to buy M-Audio M3-8. I bought this active referance speaker in Jan. 2014. Just now, there is some high pitch sound during the 1st few minutes of turning it on, and then it goes back to normal



Now, I have passive speaker set for stereo music use, and needless to say, they last well over 20+ years. So w/ active speaker, they only last 6 year?



and is there anyone also hear this high pitch sound during the 1st few min. when you turn it on? what is the cause of that?