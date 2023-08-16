What's the chance of getting a monitor with dead pixels? (great deal in US available on Asus ROG 32" monitor - thinking about shipping to Canada)

Delicieuxz
The (normally-overpriced, especially in Canada) ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q 32” 1440P Gaming Monitor is on sale at 27% off in the US, and can be shipped to Canada (B&H offers the cheapest shipping option to Canada), where I am - which means if I order it, it could be difficult or expensive to try to return it if it has dead pixels or other screen issues.
How likely is it that there will be dead pixels or other issues in a monitor like this?
Are there comparable monitors at decent prices? I'm looking for something 32", 1440p, 144+hz, flatscreen, preferably HDR 600+, low latency and anti-blurring, good viewing angles. I do want to get all that with 4k, but they're still way too expensive. I could use something better than my current LG 32GK650F-B 1440p 32" monitor until I make the move to 4k.
