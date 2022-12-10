Whats the best way to hide a htpc?

I live in a split level home and we are trying to improve the downstairs. Currently, we have the entertainment system that I had since being a bachelor and thats what holds everything. The HTPC (fractal design C case) looks quite svelt compared to this unit. We want to get rid of the entertainment center, pack up the receiver and extremely impressive 1980s Yahama speakers, and mount the tv above the fireplace.



The only question is now is how to hide the htpc? We don't want it on the ground with cables going up and around the fireplace. We (my wife) doesn't want me to do an open air pc case right above the tv. We have the alcove to the right where maybe I can mount the pc on the inner wall (24" deep).



How can we keep the pc but still make it out of sight? The beer fridge is staying where it is. They don't make wireless hdmi do they? Thats the only cable I am concerned about between pc and tv