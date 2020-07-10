What's next?

I've not paid attention to GPUs in about 5 years. Looks like nVidia's got the 30x0 series coming out soon. AMD's last card release was the 5700XT a year ago. Is there any news from the red team, or are you pretty much stuck on team green for the high-end market?



edit: My Google-Fu was weak. Apparently it's called "Big Navi"? RDNA 2? Something like that. Doh.