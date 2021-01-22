whats needed to "Clip games" using nvidia?

Dan
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 23, 2012
- Messages
- 7,778
system is a
ryzen 5600x
16gb ram
rtx 3080
1tb OS SSD
512 Gaming SSD
3440x1440@144hz
I want to buy a HDD where I can offload clips from COD + other games. will a traditional 3-4tb 7200 rpm drive work just fine. assuming clips can get large fast.
