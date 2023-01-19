Whats Causing This?

So i have 3 screens hooked up to my 4080 asus rtx card screen 1 and 2 i use just for the computer screen 3 i switch back and forth from computer to tv, so for the last month or so screen 3 has not been plugged in i just been using it for tv. Yesterday i needed it for the computer so i plugged it in. Last night and today i was using f1 22 game and the graphics looked like shit bad on i only do gaming on screen 1 60 inch lg gaming monitor anyway i figured a setting changed or something so i checked everything i could and it would not clear up. So just before i pulled the plug out for screen 3 and happen to play f1 22 again and it went away all clear, anyone know why that would happen???