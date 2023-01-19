Whats Causing This?

R

ralphie1313

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2019
Messages
200
So i have 3 screens hooked up to my 4080 asus rtx card screen 1 and 2 i use just for the computer screen 3 i switch back and forth from computer to tv, so for the last month or so screen 3 has not been plugged in i just been using it for tv. Yesterday i needed it for the computer so i plugged it in. Last night and today i was using f1 22 game and the graphics looked like shit bad on i only do gaming on screen 1 60 inch lg gaming monitor anyway i figured a setting changed or something so i checked everything i could and it would not clear up. So just before i pulled the plug out for screen 3 and happen to play f1 22 again and it went away all clear, anyone know why that would happen???
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
7,026
I can see several possible reasons:
  • Cable not fully seated
    • Driver updated the display in a less than 100% connected state -> lower connection speed
  • TV - GPU miscommunication when plugged in
    • Wrong color settings
  • Driver glitch
  • Windows glitch
  • Software interaction
Only thing I can suggest is if you can replicate over and over again what action, software (even background ones) causes the issue. Could be Steam, GeForce Experience overlay issues. The game maybe was set for one monitor at 8bit and then you gave it a 10bit or more which then corrected itself.
 
